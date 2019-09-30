Despite changing her doctor to expedite medical appointments, Stephanie Opai takes her whānau to the Whangarei Hospital for urgent care as a lack of GPs in Northland is starting to bite.

She is among thousands of Northlanders who are being forced to wait for weeks to see their GPs and the situation is expected to get worse as population numbers go up.

An aging workforce, high numbers of casual patients, and the usual spike of winter illnesses are exacerbating the situation.

According to Mahitahi Hauora, the organisation overseeing most primary healthcare in Northland, expected number of GP consultations in the

