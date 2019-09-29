Police are continuing their manhunt for Tama Michael Rawhiti after a police car was stolen at gunpoint in Ohakune at the weekend.

Armed staff spent yesterday searching multiple properties in and around Ohakune to find 33-year-old Rawhiti after Saturday night's armed robbery.

Central District Commander, Superintendent Chris de Wattignar said two officers had stopped a vehicle in Wye St for a breath test about 10.20pm and were talking to the driver when a man who was partly hidden in the back seat got out and pointed a gun at them.

While holding them at gunpoint the man, and another female passenger, got into the patrol car and drove away.

Advertisement

"It's an absolute priority to locate this man – 33-year-old Tama Michael

Rawhiti.

"Residents in the Ohakune area will continue to notice an increased Police

presence and we'd like to thank them for their patience and support of our

staff.

"We'd also like to remind them that this man is thought to have a firearm so

he should not be approached."

Officers involved in Saturday's incident were shaken but unhurt, he said.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has any information on his whereabouts

should contact Police immediately on 111.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800

555 111.