Two people were on board a light plane which has gone missing between Foxton and Paraparaumu.

Rescue Coorduination Centre spokesman Vince Cholewa said the plane took off from Fox Pine Airstrip north of Foxton and was reported missing at 8pm.

There were two people on board the private flight to Paraparaumu.

"There wasn't any emergency locator transmitter but the pilot would have been carrying a persinal locator beacon," he said.

"Police, Fire (Emergency Services) and a helicopter are searching along the flight path. The path was over the land not the sea."

He said the weather was not ideal but the search was feasible.

"They will continue as long as they can."