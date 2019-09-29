A first-of-its-kind study has found that paracetamol is just as good as a combination of more expensive medicines to treat pain from sprains and falls.

The study of 118 patients at Auckland City Hospital refutes millions of dollars worth of corporate advertising for costly branded anti-inflammatory and opioid painkillers.

It found that 59 patients who were just given paracetamol felt no more pain one and two hours later than another 59 patients who were given paracetamol, ibruprofen and codeine.

The patients who were given the triple whammy actually suffered more "adverse events" (14) than the group who just received paracetamol

