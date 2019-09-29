By RNZ

Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a dairy in Alexandra last night, breaking a glass cabinet with a rock and threatening the staff.

Police said a man of solid build entered the Night and Day dairy in Alexandra about 11pm yesterday, wearing what appeared to be a pillow case over his head.

He threw a rock and broke a glass cabinet before demanding money and cigarettes from the two workers, who hid out the back, police said.

One of the staff members had minor injuries from a piece of glass.

The man attempted to open the cigarette cabinet himself but could not, and fled on foot.

Police asked for help from the public to identify the man, and said anyone with information should contact them on 105 or visit Alexandra police station.

