The body of a man located on Friday night on the grounds of a residential address in Bunnythorpe near Palmerston North is believed to be that of a Napier man in his late 20s.

It is believed the man has been missing for a while.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said the residential address was secured overnight by police.

A scene examination took place on Saturday and continued on Sunday.

"While formal identification is still to be carried out, we believe we know the identity of the man and we are working to speak with his family."

The area had been cordoned off, he said.

"Scene guards are in place and will remain overnight", Sheridan said.

Police would not confirm any details.