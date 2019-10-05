To mark the Herald on Sunday's 15th anniversary, we have gone back to some of our biggest newsmakers to find out where they are now.

She was the "$3 million baby" of high-profile parents whose abduction captured a nation.

She's now an 18-year-old schoolgirl living in rural Rotorua who enjoys nothing more than riding her horses and dreams of being an actress one day.

In 2002, Kahu Piripi, who went by Kahu Durie, was snatched at gunpoint by Terence Ward Traynor from a Lower Hutt street while her adopted mother, high-profile Wellington lawyer Donna Hall was pushing her in her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.