Whether it's going fishing, playing tennis or a picnic at the beach you're after, this weekend is the time to do it New Zealand.

Another dose of spring weather is on the cards today and tomorrow for Auckland and the majority the country.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said temperatures were already climbing into the double-digits in most parts of the country this morning.

Auckland was expected to reach a high of 16C today and 19C tomorrow, with sunny spells and a few isolated showers throughout both days.

Though most of the North Island was in for warmer weather, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay were the best spots to be this weekend, with nothing but blue sky and sunshine. Temperatures were forecast to hit 22C in these areas too, Glassey said.

Even the bottom tip of the South Island was expected to get sprung with spring weather this weekend, as Invercargill jumps from single digits to 15C and Dunedin to 20C. However, the region is also in for some strong westerlies, that will ease later in the afternoon.

However, there are some parts of the country, including the West Coast of the South Island and Fiordland, expected to miss out on he warm weather completely.

A front, preceded by strong west-to-northwesterly winds, was forecast to move onto the lower South Island from the southwest during Saturday, bringing rain to the West Coast, with some heavy falls about the ranges, MetService has reported.

Forecasters warned conditions of possible snow in these areas may cause stress to livestock and could affect higher roads and passes.

The rest of the country shouldn't pack away the winter woollies either, as a cold blast is forecast to make its way up the country early next week.

Reports show umbrellas will likely be needed as people head to work on Monday.

Weather across the country:

Whangārei:

Fine, apart from chance afternoon shower. Southwesterlies gradually tending northwest.

High: 18C

Auckland:

Sunny spells. Isolated showers until evening, mainly in the west. Southwesterlies tending northwest evening.

High: 16C

Tauranga:

Cloudy periods. Westerlies.

High: 18C

Hamilton:

Cloudy periods, chance morning shower. Westerlies.

High: 16C

Rotorua:

Cloudy periods. Westerlies.

High:15C

Gisborne:

Fine. Northwesterlies.

High: 21C

Taupō:

Cloudy periods. Westerlies.

High: 14C

Napier:

Fine. Northwesterlies.

High: 16C

New Plymouth:

Cloudy periods, chance shower. Westerlies.

High: 15C

Palmerston North:

Cloudy periods. Northwesterlies.

High: 16C

Wellington:

Fine. Evening cloud. Northerlies becoming gusty by afternoon.

High: 15C

Nelson:

Fine, but cloud increases afternoon. Southwesterlies tend northerly afternoon.

High: 17C

Christchurch:

Fine with high cloud. Northerlies.

High: 18C

Dunedin:

Partly cloudy. Chance afternoon shower as northwesterlies briefly turn southwest.

High: 20C

Invercargill:

Occasional rain. Strong westerlies, easing later in the afternoon.

High: 15C