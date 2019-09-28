A proposal for a $1.8 million boardwalk spanning just 380m through an ecologically sensitive mangrove swamp on Auckland's North Shore has drawn the ire of many locals, and conflicts with council recommendations.

On September 18, the Kaipātiki Local Board approved a proposed lakeside boardwalk connecting Shepherds Park to Tui Park in Beach Haven - just weeks out from the local body elections. The proposal will go out for public consultation.

It comes just three weeks after neighbouring local board Devonport-Takapuna contentiously approved a $2.6m concrete upgrade for an 800m walking track.

This decision to push through two options for

