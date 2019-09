Motorists should expect delays this afternoon on Auckland's Southern Motorway after a crash blocked lanes.

The crash blocked southbound lanes just after the Mt Wellington off-ramp.

Road users are advised to pass the scene with care and be prepared for delays.

The crash is now cleared but motorists should expect delays as congestion eases.