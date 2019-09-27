Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has wrapped up a frenetic few days in New York that included 18 bilaterals, nine speeches, two major announcements, two US media appearances and one press conference.

Her national statement to the US General Assembly centred on the lessons of March 15 and the need for a collaborative, multilateral approach. It was a stark contrast to US President Donald Trump's speech, which trumpeted the merits of protectionism and patriotism.

She made two major announcements that showcased the collaborative approach she was preaching: an update on the Christchurch Call , including the social media giants joining forces

