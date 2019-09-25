High winds that roared through Auckland overnight are expected to stay around until late this morning.

Wind speeds reached about 100km/h at Auckland Airport overnight, with the peak time being about 8pm, MetService said.

Gusts stayed around the 60km/h later and through to the early hours this morning. Strong winds can cause even the Auckland Harbour Bridge to rock, the weather authority said.

A similar warning was put out by the NZ Transport Agency yesterday afternoon when strong winds resulted in a warning to motorcyclists to take extra care when crossing the bridge.

Advertisement

​

MetService meteorologist Philippa Murdoch said the 100km/h wind speed mark was "pretty rare" in Auckland and more the kind of thing spotted in Wellington.



"There could be a few more hours of strong winds and gusts as we've got a strong wind watch there until 9am.

"It should start to ease late this morning and through to this evening - but it will still be reasonably brisk throughout the day still."

Notice how our camera on the Sky Tower in Auckland gets jostled as a brief rain shower moves through. This is caused by strong winds aloft being pulled toward the surface by heavy rainfall.



You may have also noticed this phenomenon if you were trying to hold an ☂️ steady! pic.twitter.com/fnKZtAMlcl — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 25, 2019

Aucklanders can expect a high of 13C and an overnight low of 11C. At 7am, the temperature in Auckland was 10.9C, but felt more like 8C according to MetService.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato.

West to southwest winds may approach "severe gale'' in exposed areas and people in those places are being warned to stay alert.

Strong wind watches are also in place for Canterbury north of Waimakariri, Banks Peninsula, Dunedin, Clutha, Southland and Stewart Island.

💨 sᴛʀᴏɴɢ ᴡɪɴᴅs 💨

[ʜᴇᴀᴅs ᴜᴘ ᴀᴜᴄᴋʟᴀɴᴅ!]



Prepare for strong wind gusts tonight and Thursday by

𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙨!



🔴 = 100+ km/h pic.twitter.com/hqtULaa4ql — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 25, 2019

Northern, central and southern fire communications reported no weather-related calls overnight.

Advertisement

However, people in and around Auckland took to social media to share photos and videos of strong gusts blustering around their homes and rain at times.

SH1 DESERT RD - SNOW - 5:55AM THU 26 SEP

Due to #snow, SH1 Desert Road was CLOSED last night at 10pm and remains CLOSED this morning. Please follow the detour via SH4, SH49, SH46 & SH47, and allow extra time. Zhù nín yī lù píng ān (Have a safe journey). ^EL pic.twitter.com/dRqcIYd3EP — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) September 25, 2019



Further south, parts of the South Island - particularly in and around Queenstown - got a dusting of snow overnight.

The Cardrona Alpine Resort ski resort reported about 6.30am that they had experienced a stormy morning but which was expected to ease soon.

"We've had a dusting of fresh snow overnight and chains will need to be fitted on 2WDs. Lifts may be subject to wind holds first thing, but this storm should pass pretty early today.''

Otago and Ashburton township also got a bit of snowfall late last night.