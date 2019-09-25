The Education Minister has called for a "thorough investigation" after the body of a student lay unnoticed in university accommodation for nearly two months.

The body of a male student was discovered at the University of Canterbury's Sonoda Christchurch Campus accommodation on Monday evening.

Specialist police officers, including the disaster victim identification (DVI) team, have been called in to help with the formal identification of the body, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said. The process is ongoing.

And now, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has voiced concerns over the amount of time it took to find the young man.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim. This must be an incredibly distressing time for them," he said.

"I have asked the Tertiary Education Commission to reach out to the university to offer any support.

"This tragedy raises a number of questions and I expect the university to conduct a thorough investigation."

A post-mortem was conducted last night while police are finishing a scene examination today.

A private security firm is on campus and ordering media to leave.

A University of Canterbury (UC) spokeswoman said the community is "saddened by the news of the sudden death of a student and the university is supporting those affected by the loss".

"UC is committed to supporting the safety and wellbeing of all staff and students," she said.

"We'd like to encourage staff and students to take care of themselves and each other and remind everyone that counselling is available and free for students and staff."

Police say they will continue to make "a number of inquiries around what happened" to assist the Coroner, who will ultimately rule on cause of death.

"Police are working closely with the family and the University of Canterbury through this process," Johnson said.

"If anyone has information that may help police, please let us know by calling 105."