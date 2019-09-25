"I didn't know she was going to die" murder accused Jason Wiremu Poihipi sobbed to a detective two days after it's claimed he punched and kicked his pregnant partner to death.

A recording of the DVD interview in which Poihipi said these words was played today to the jury trying him in the High Court at Rotorua.

Poihipi, 19, has denied murdering Lynace Parakuka at Rotorua on September 7 last year. His lawyer clams the 22-year-old's death is a case of manslaughter not murder.

The recorded interview was punctuated with lengthy silences as Poihipi sat with is head in his hands, at times Detective Mahara Alcock had to remind him to move back into camera range.

Composing himself slightly Poihipi told Alcock he had been walking down Lisa Cres when he saw Parakuka through a lit window having sex with another man.

"I went to another house to get a knife to stab him then I decided not to."

When he next saw Parakuka she was on the corner of Clayton and May Rds, panting.

As he started to walk off she demanded to know what he was doing, accusing him of going to cheat on her. Poihipi said Parakuka had grabbed his hoodie telling him he wasn't going anywhere.

Taking her by the hand he led her into into St Michael's school grounds where he accused her of cheating on him.

"She said 'yes'. . I was really angry, l punched her four to five times she fell to the ground, when she was getting up I kicked her in the middle of her face."

Asked about the kick Poihipi said it was probably his hardest . . . "I was drunk".

He went and sat by a building where he could hear Parakuka breathing heavily "like snoring, when she didn't get up I thought she was joking".

He walked over to her and realised she wasn't joking, he freaked out when he saw she had a black eye and ran to his uncle's home close by.

There he told is cousin he'd given his "missus" a hiding, his cousin dialled 11 and they returned to where Parakuka lay, she wasn't breathing and his cousin started CPR.

Asked by the detective about seeing his partner having sex with another man, Poihipi responded he didn't know who the man was. "I just seen [sic] them naked on the bed, I was angry, became overwhelmed with jealousy."

He tried to get in a window but it was locked, picking up a rock he threw it onto the roof. "It must have made them stop because it was a big rock."

Poihipi estimated he and Parakuka had been arguing for about five minutes before he punched and kicked her.

"I didn't know she was going to die," he said through sobs, telling Alcock Parakuka was two months' pregnant with his child.

Throughout the time the DVD was being played Poihipi sat in the dock with his head hung low.

The trial is proceeding with 11 jurors after one became unwell overnight and Justice Ian Gault discharged her.

It's expected the Crown will close its case this afternoon.