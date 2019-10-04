A Rotorua mother who woke to find a violent, mud-spurting pool in her backyard cannot move back to the property as it stands.

Susan Gedye was renting in Whakarewarewa, Rotorua, where she operated her beauty business from home, and lived there with her toddler and a 12-year-old boy in her care.


READ MORE:
Rotorua mud pool: House occupant thought it was an earthquake
Rotorua mud pool opening a blessing in disguise for evacuated resident
Mud pool opens up on Rotorua property
Rotorua mud pool: Uncertainty over whether house can stay


What she thought was an earthquake

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.