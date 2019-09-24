Brrrr ... if you think the weather is colder this week than last, you're not wrong.

Last week the nation basked in the glory of settled weather. However, cold fronts sweeping over the nation this week will see a change to more spring-like conditions.

A front which moved east across central and northern New Zealand delivered periods of heavy rain earlier today, especially about the ranges.

The front will slowly move away to the east this afternoon and into the evening, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris told the Herald.

"Now, we're moving into this southwest period which is affecting the North Island now but has been affecting the South Island earlier," he said.

"It sees a change in regime to these cooler temperatures which as tomorrow wears on, it will see the snow level lower for parts of the southern South Island."

Gloomy! A dark cloud makes its way over Canterbury earlier today. Photo / Eryan May Tayla

Snow could fall and settle as low as 100-metres above sea level in parts of Southland, Clutha and Fiordland.

And the cold weather is set to continue for the remainder of the week.

Western areas would be exposed to showery conditions as a southwest flow makes its way over the nation tomorrow.

"With those lower temperatures and the wind chill, it will feel like a far colder week than it was last week," Ferris said.

"It looks as though it's not one of our classic widespread fronts, it looks as though it will just unlock that cold air and bring showery conditions.

"So, although Wednesday looks quite wet, the North Island looks a little bit drier on Thursday through the weekend."

Ferris predicted Auckland would see more rain tomorrow but not as much as was experienced today.

MetService had forecast showers, especially from tomorrow afternoon with strong westerly winds in exposed areas.

This loop shows mean sea level pressure anomalies (i.e. difference from normal) over the next week.



With the exception of a brief break this coming weekend, southwesterly winds and generally chilly temperatures will be commonplace in the coming days. 🧥🌬️ pic.twitter.com/2brgwHyJr8 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 24, 2019

Wednesday's weather outlook

Whangarei:

Showers, especially from afternoon. Southwesterlies, gusty from afternoon. High 17C, Overnight 9C.

Auckland: Showers, especially from afternoon. Westerlies, strong in exposed places. 15C, 9C.

Hamilton: Showers with hail, possibly heavy and thundery from afternoon. Westerlies becoming gusty in the afternoon. 15C, 6C.

Tauranga: A few showers, mainly from afternoon. Gusty westerlies. 15C, 7C.

Wellington: Partly cloudy. A few showers developing in the afternoon. Northwesterlies strengthening, then turning southwest from evening. 13C, 5C.

Christchurch: A fine frosty start, then showers developing from midday as northerly winds turn southwesterly. 14C, -1C.

Queenstown: Occasional showers developing in the morning, turning to snow in the afternoon, then clearing evening. Southwesterlies developing. 10C, 0C.

Dunedin: Showers developing morning with a southwest change, some possibly heavy with hail from afternoon. Snow possibly lowering to 300 metres. 9C, 3C.

Invercargill: Showers, some possibly heavy with hail in the afternoon. Southwesterlies, strong at times. 8C, 2C.