One of the first police officers at the scene has described the accused as pacing, clenching his fists and frequently mumbling "no", a murder trial jury has heard today.

A number of emergency services officers gave evidence this morning in the High Court at Rotorua where Jason Wiremu Poihipi, 19, is on trial charged with murdering Lynace Parakuka on September 7 last year.

He has denied the charge.

His defence team contends Poihipi is not guilty of murder but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Advertisement

Jason Wiremu Poihipi, 19, is on trial in the High Court at Rotorua. Photo / NZME

Summoned by a 111 call to a field at St Michael's Catholic Primary School, a Rotorua fire officer found an unresponsive woman lying on the ground with injuries to her face.

Station officer Desmond Chan testified he was told by a distressed man in a white hoodie the woman had been beaten up by some girls.

Rotorua police Sergeant Jason Hohepa told prosecutor Duncan McWilliam when he arrived at the school grounds one of two men there identified himself as the woman's boyfriend, the other said he was that man's cousin.

From what they said, he understood they had found the female in an injured state and were trying to help her because she had been assaulted by a group of women.

Reference was made to a small party being held nearby.

Hohepa described the man, who claimed to be the woman's boyfriend, as fidgety while the other was less aggressive.

Lynace Parakuka was in the first trimester of pregnancy. Photo / File

"Out of the blue he [the boyfriend] asked me why I was looking at his shoes, I was quite surprised, I hadn't talked about anything to do with his shoes, I said I wasn't, he was convinced I was."

Constable Chloe Hoeata described how, when she saw Poihipi at the school, he was pacing, clenching his fists and frequently mumbling "no".

Advertisement

Poihipi told her he had been drinking at his uncle's. A couple of hours after Parakuka left the house he met up with her on Clayton Rd where she told him she'd been beaten up, saying something about Black Power before collapsing.

The constable assessed his demeanour as aggressive.

On the way to the police station, Poihipi told her his girlfriend was pregnant.

When he was informed that his girlfriend was dead he became angry, swearing a lot.

Questioned by defence lawyer Roger Gowing about Poihipi's reactions to the news of Parakuka's death, Hoeata said Poihipi stood up, threw his cap at the wall, swore a lot and was clenching his fists.

She agreed Poihipi cried when he told her of Parakuka's pregnancy.

The trial, which is before Justice Ian Gault and a jury of 10 women and two men, is continuing.