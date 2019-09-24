Police are appealing to the public for information and CCTV footage after a young boy was reportedly filmed in a public toilet in Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, of the Waitemata Police, said police received a complaint that a boy was reportedly filmed by a man inside the toilets at the Huapai Domain in Kumeu.

The incident happened on September 16 about 4.30pm.

"The offender is described as being Caucasian, tall and slim with a ginger beard. He looked to be in his late 20s and wore glasses," Goldie said.

There was a slight delay in this matter being reported to police, who sent staff to the area but unfortunately did not find the man, she said.

"Police are canvassing the area for CCTV footage and are also asking any members of the public who has information which may assist police to contact the Kumeu Police Station."

The Huapai Domain is home to several sports codes including cricket, netball and football as well as a host of social fitness clubs.

A football training session was underway nearby at the time of the alleged incident.

Norwest United Football Club chairman Thomas Epstein said the club and community were "devastated" that this had occurred in the area.

Epstein said the matter was reported to the police that evening and the club was also notified.

The matter had been taken seriously and the club had mailed its player database, coaches and managers as well as posting on both the club's Facebook and website about the incident, he said.

Epstein said he was also speaking to representatives of other sports codes as well, he said.

"We have also instigated a club buddy system for players going forward, with an adult accompanying any player under 14 should they require the restrooms.

"Even though the season has ended, we still have some teams training for tournaments."