The family of a young mother of six who died in her sleep last week are overwhelmed with the generosity of those supporting a Givealittle page in her honour.

More than $140,000 has been given to the whanau of Bonnie Avery in just five days.

The Givealittle page says "Bonnie passed peacefully in her sleep", aged 29.

She leaves behind her fiance, Harley Kahukura, and six children - including a newborn baby.

Central Otago kaumatua Francie Diver said Avery's death had been devastating for her whanau and many others in the wider Central Otago area.

"It's a huge blow to the community, but a wonderful response from that same community, of what has been given through Givealittle to support the family - for not just today, but for the future. They will need every cent of what has been donated."

Diver said many were also providing emotional and practical support, such donating kai.

Facebook comments described Avery as a devoted mother, a "kind, strong soul" and "an angel that God decided to take".

A service for Avery will be held in Alexandra today.