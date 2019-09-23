By Conan Young of RNZ

Christchurch City Councillor Deon Swiggs has identified himself as the person at the centre of a complaint of inappropriate behaviour, but denies he has done anything wrong.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel has banned Swiggs from any events involving young people after complaints about grossly inappropriate messages to three young people, one aged 13.

The three complainants, aged between 13 and 21 at the time, said Councillor Deon Swiggs engaged in "grossly inappropriate" late-night messaging on social media on numerous occasions and insisted on hugs instead of handshakes.

The youngest complainant has spoken exclusively to RNZ.

The boy, Josh (name changed), said he was only 13 when he first met Swiggs at a youth event in July 2017.

He offered to shake the councillor's hand but was instead offered a hug.

"At the end, when I was being like, 'okay bye' to go off to talk to other people, he was like, 'okay come on', and went in for a hug. I didn't want a hug from him. I hadn't even known who he was. And that whole entire time it was an incredibly uncomfortable experience for me being a young person with someone who is much older and in a position of power."

Just over a year later Josh said there was more physical contact that made him feel uncomfortable, again at an official function for young people that Swiggs was attending in an official capacity.

"I went in for a handshake, he said, I think we're past that. He then went in for quite a big hug. And that was kind of not just your typical kind of friend hug, it was very over the arms going into quite a bear hug, which made me feel incredibly uncomfortable, not a place I wanted to be after that...It made me feel unsafe, and made me feel like this wasn't a place I could belong because I was constantly having to worry about those types of things."

Josh said there was more unwanted touching by Swiggs, about six months later, at a youth festival.

"He wanted a selfie and I was like, 'okay cool'. He then went in to hold around my back and hold [me] by my hip. He went and took numerous photos holding on in a very uncomfortable place that was uncomfortable for me for a long period of time, probably eight to 10 seconds which is quite a while when you think about it, taking a photo."

Then there was the pet name Councillor Swiggs had for Josh that involved calling him "baby".

"That in itself is just so gross", said Josh.

At the same time as all of this was going on, Josh said Swiggs was exchanging late-night messages with him on Facebook.

He said the only reason he was friends with the councillor on Facebook was that he was a city councillor and somebody he felt he needed to maintain a professional relationship with.

One of the first messages he received from him on facebook was signed off with an "x".

Others included emojis with love heart eyes.

But it was the one Josh received in May of this year that encouraged him to finally break his silence and tell somebody what had been happening.

An exchange took place over two days culminating in the councillor telling the teen: "You're a good looking dude, no matter what. Don't be to (sic) harsh on yourself."

"Again, I saw that message, I wanted to avoid it. I didn't want to have to reply, [it] made me feel uncomfortable, gross, almost sick to some point with the power imbalance and kind of his, where he was standing in society and me as a young person," Josh said.

At this point, Josh's case was taken to the mayor on his behalf by an advocate.

A short time later he told his father.

At first, the advocate only disclosed the late-night message to the mayor.

Lianne Dalziel said she agreed to speak to Swiggs about appropriate behaviour and the power imbalance that existed between a councillor and a young person.

She also said she banned him from events where he would be in contact with young people.

Dalziel said she met with representatives for the young people again later in June and explained to them that the council's code of conduct process was extremely poor for dealing with such matters because it relied on a vote of the council, and even then the council could only make a recommendation.

At this point she offered up the possibility of restorative justice.

She then handed the matter on to the acting chief executive Mary Richardson to deal with.

The council has now started a code of conduct process starting with an independent investigator looking at whether a further investigation was warranted.

Josh said it would be wrong to wait until after the local body elections for the public to be made aware of his claims.

"The voters of Christchurch central deserve to know the full truth about who they're voting for. I'm here to say my story so that voters know that the person that they could be electing is not just as he seems and that there are things behind that, about how his actions and comments have made a minor feel."

But in a statement this afternoon, Swiggs denied the allegations, saying he welcomed a full investigation into the complaints and would fully co-operate with the inquiry.

Swiggs said he felt it was important to identify himself to "stop aspersion being cast on my council colleagues".

"I deny any allegations of misconduct and welcome a full investigation into any complaints.

"I will co-operate fully with the inquiry and hope it will be resolved quickly so Christchurch ratepayers have certainty ahead of voting in the current election."

Ten councillors came forward to say they were not the subject of the complaint. Some contacted RNZ directly while others made the comments on Facebook.

Some said because the councillor had not been identified, a shadow had been cast over those with no involvement.

It comes as voting papers for the local body election arrived in people's letterboxes with voting taking place over the next three weeks.

