Steven Jongmans says his father Theodore was the type of dad that every kid wished for.

Whether it was his intellect or his sense of adventure, Theodore, or Theo, Jongmans ticked all the boxes.

"My father was the type of father actually every son wishes for, more the 'adventure or pirate type' father," he said.

"He would allow me do things, where my mother was freaking out, he always encouraged me to be brave in all kind of situations."

Advertisement

However, Germany-based Steven and his older sister Anna, were left heartbroken after news that his father had drowned after his car got trapped by a flooded Tairua River as he negotiated a concrete ford on his way home after socialising with friends in Pauanui on April 28, last year.

The 74-year-old retired veterinarian's body was found the following day, having been swept down stream and trapped under branches and trunks.

An inquest into his death is scheduled to begin this morning at Thames District Court.

Steven Jongmans told the Herald from Germany, that the sudden death of their father was "really shocking to us".

He said a Hamilton-based cousin called to say that Theo was missing and his ute had been found in the river.

"We already expected the worst. It was traumatising when we received the bad news that they had found his body caught under the trunks and branches in the river.

"This was actually very ironic, because my father was a [master] diver. He loved and respected the ocean, he knew a lot about water and the ocean.

"He always told me, that he will not want to die old and sick or as a case for nursing, rather he would prefer to die 'heroic'."

Advertisement

Theodore Jongmans with his two children, Steven and Anna. Photo / Supplied

He said although his father had been socialising that night, an autopsy report had shown there was no alcohol in his system.

"He was actually in very healthy state considering his age of 74."

However, he did have a few issues with his back, hips and elbows as the years of hard work had taken its toll.

Had the incident happened in his younger years he believes his father would have made it out.

"The autopsy report gave the impression that he might have had a long fight to survive in the river. Sad but true."

Recalling his father, he said he was a wise man to due to his passion for books and science literature.

"I remember all those many books and magazines by the pile in his rooms. He always had a little library and was able to learn very fast or memorise.

"When I was a child or in my youth my father was some kind of oracle to me. I have always been very curious and eager for knowledge so I was asking my Dad questions all the time."

He had kept in regular contact with his father in New Zealand and said he was grateful that one month before his death he got to tell him how much he loved him and how thankful he was for the childhood and adventures he gave them.



However, he also had a sensitive side.

"My father was very emotional and sensitive even though he had a very tough and strong appearance.

"I remember how he put on sunglasses when we had a farewells at the airport, how he rubbed his fingers behind the sunglasses."

He also had a love of sailing and once sailed from Auckland to Fiji, with a goal one day to sail around the world.

His father even flew to Germany to pick up his children so that he could stay for a month on his boat.

"This was pure adventure and we will never forget those moments."

He also loved socialising.

"He was very convivial, typical Dutch ... My father enjoyed having a wine with friends, he was a heavy smoker, but... he was never an alcoholic.

"In some cases, he tried to compensate the hard work he had as a successful vet."

Describing his father in one word, Jongmans said he was very "big- hearted".

"He was a very generous humanitarian and loved the unconventional. Now and then he might have affronted the philistine or snobbish person. My father had always a surprise in his pocket."

For now though, Jongmans said his father "will always surround me".

"He is kept in our hearts. I will try to carry forward his dream to sail around the globe, maybe I will make it one day.

"I am already starting to prepare, so I might be ready when my daughter is older."