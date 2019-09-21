A man has been charged with indecent assault after a series of women were allegedly assaulted over one afternoon in central Auckland.

On Saturday several women reported being assaulted by what was believed to be the same man at various locations between 1.30pm and 2.50pm.

A 35-year-old man was apprehended by police on Elliot St, close to the Sky Tower, around 2.50pm.

By 5.30pm nine complaints had been received, and another three by this morning.

As of last night, no serious injuries had been reported.

Police said this morning the man had been charged with indecent assault and was due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday. More charges would be filed.