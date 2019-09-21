The outpouring of national grief after the Christchurch shootings was noticed worldwide and rightly so. Donations were made to help the victims and their families get back to whatever normality they could muster. The health system responded magnificently considering the scale of the medical issues thrown at it.

Then came the dark clouds of bureaucracy. First, payments were held up while they developed a formula and determined how each family could benefit and by how much. The victims were a kaleidoscope of varied circumstances and some were left with effectively nothing.

Since then New Zealand seems to have staggered from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Christchurch Call applauded

Why no Christian example?

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cook part of our history

Fate of ISAF file