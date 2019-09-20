A teenager has been arrested in relation to two aggravated robberies at the same Invercargill petrol station.

BP Elles Road service station, in Strathern, was hit on August 20 and September 10 this year.

A 19-year-old man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court today.

Police say inquiries are ongoing, as is the investigation into the aggravated robbery at the Tay Street Night and Day on September 7.

At the time of the incident, police said a man wearing dark-coloured clothing and a black and white bandana over his face had entered the Tay Street Night and Day about 1am.

He allegedly flashed a knife at the shop attendant and took a small quantity of cash before fleeing.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Invercargill police by calling 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.