Mary Bennett is standing for Whanganui District Council and the DHB because she wants to bring diversity to the table and share a different perspective.

Bennett has been "working in the iwi space" for almost a decade in a variety of roles, particularly governance.

"I've been sitting on the paepae for our post-settlement government entity, Te Kaahui o Rauru and Ngaa Rauru. Sitting also on the board for Te Oranganui Trust here in Whanganui and also sitting on Haoura a Iwi which is the iwi relationship board with the District Health Board," she said.

Bennett has also worked in social service areas.

Advertisement

"What I call intuitive healing work," she said. "That is more about energy work, working with clients and working with staff who work in those areas. And I was also volunteering and doing some support work with Mary Potter Hospice, so working with cancer patients in the healing space."

In her video interview Bennett told Local Focus that people learn a lot about themselves and their place in society from community events and knowing their neighbours, both would be a focus for her if elected.

"Things like the Waitangi Day events that we used to hold when we used to bring the waka out. I'm reminded of the joy, the community vibe and everything that it took to make those events happen."