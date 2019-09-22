Damaged military veterans of modern conflicts are losing access to key support with a rapid response service cutting its hours because it can't afford to continue.

The reduction of service by No Duff leaves vulnerable around 30,000 contemporary veterans, many with mental health issues directly relating to their service abroad.

It follows a generational surge in military personnel being sent on operations to hotspots across the world, particularly from 1999 onwards, as the mass deployment to East Timor was followed by Iraq and then Afghanistan.

The withdrawal of services is a blow with sometimes suicidal veterans seeking help in an

