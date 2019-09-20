BEEHIVE_DIARIES

Claire Trevett recaps a week in which Labour accused National of deeds most foul, a National Party ad was actually funny, and Winston Peters delighted in his own wisdom.

Monday: Big, bad wolf blows the playground down

The Speaker's mission to finally answer Cat Stevens' question Where Do the Children Play? had a setback.

Speaker Trevor Mallard is building a playground on Parliament's front lawn and since construction began in August, the area has been hidden behind fences with white plastic over them.

There were many theories as to why it was such a covert operation: was the Speaker wary

