The diggers are in and the long-awaited improvements to Karangahape Rd are under way.

To minimise disruption the work's being done in sections, starting at each end, and will be finished late next year. It's not just dedicated cycleways, although that's a big part of it.

There will also be 85 trees, up from the 61 there currently, better stormwater drainage, better organisation of underground services, safer crossings for pedestrians, new bus stops, slower speeds and less space for vehicles and a lot of new artwork.

Karangahape Rd is about to boom. The new apartment blocks towards the western end

