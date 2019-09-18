A man has been arrested in relation to an incident where another man was found seriously injured with knife wounds.

A 54-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The arrest comes after a man was discovered badly hurt on Station Rd, in Penrose, yesterday afternoon. Police were called to the scene about 2.20pm.

The victim had suffered "knife wound injuries," a police spokesman said, and was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

At the scene yesterday, a silver car was seen with blood splashed on part of the passenger-side door, as well as the back door on that side of the vehicle.

Officers were seen retrieving items from the vehicle and looking into nearby wheelie bins.

The area was cordoned off as police officers photographed the car and examined the area.

Part of Station Rd - between Walls and O'rorke Rds - was closed about 3pm as a result. It was reopened about half an hour later.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known, but authorities said inquiries were still ongoing.

The injured man remains in hospital today, police said.