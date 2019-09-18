A former top military commander has denied the Defence Force only heard what it wanted when it told the Minister of Defence there was no way civilians could have been killed during an SAS-led raid in Afghanistan.

A Government inquiry looking into Operation Burnham is this week questioning current and former top-ranking NZDF officials about why the Defence Force changed its story about whether there could have been civilian deaths during the raid targeting insurgents.

The probe was spurred by the 2017 book Hit & Run, in which journalists Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson alleged six civilians were killed and 15 others wounded during the NZSAS-led raid in August, 2010.

The NZDF described the claims of possible civilian deaths as unfounded, including to Government ministers, until 2014.

But an International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) report in 2010 found that during the raid a gun-sight malfunction on a US Army helicopter led to rounds accidentally hitting two buildings and may have possibly killed villagers. It cleared New Zealand troops, who were on the ground.

On Wednesday, retired Major General Peter Kelly – who was the Director of Special Operations at the time – faced questions about why he had, in a December 2010 briefing, told Defence Minister Wayne Mapp the allegations were "baseless" despite earlier information to the contrary.

‌

The inquiry earlier heard the senior SAS officer in Afghanistan – Brigadier Chris Parsons - had only been allowed to read one paragraph of the ISAF report in September 2010 and misunderstood it to categorically rule out civilian deaths – emailing his superiors that conclusion.

That followed:

• A press release from ISAF on 29 August, 2010 about the report that said civilian casualties were possible.

• Parsons' predecessor, Rian McKinstry, saying a video of the attack he had viewed showed it was possible civilians could have been killed.

• Early NZDF intelligence reports raising the possibility of civilian deaths.

Kelly told the inquiry that while it had been made clear to him that Parsons had only glanced at the report, the email had superseded all other information because it was seen as a direct link to the conclusions of the ISAF report.

If they had seen the full report, they would have reported its conclusions, he said.

"The fact is he had seen the report, albeit it briefly. Until that point in time we had not seen anything about the conclusions of that assessment … Chris having seen those conclusions was a really important piece of information for us," Kelly said.

"When we saw the report that put that issue to rest."

Pressed on whether the NZDF had been under pressure to provide answers and simply turned a blind eye to information that was inconvenient, Kelly said he "absolutely categorically" denied the assertion.

He also said while the briefing to the minister did not make clear Parsons had only seen a fragment of the report, it was not intended to mislead.

However, Kelly's deputy, Colonel Karl Cummins, under questioning admitted it was possible that a desire to grab information that pointed away from civilian deaths may have factored in the way the Defence Force communicated what it knew.

"That could be fair, yes," he said.

The inquiry earlier heard the NZDF only changed its position in 2014 after finding a copy of the ISAF report had been sitting in a safe in its headquarters since at least late 2011.