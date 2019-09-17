A pedestrian is in a serious condition after being hit by a vehicle near a busy shopping centre in West Auckland.

The woman was struck on Veronica St, in New Lynn - part of which runs past the busy LynnMall Shopping Centre.

Police said they were called to the area after reports of the crash about 9am.

The victim was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries, a spokesman said.

St John sent two vehicles to the crash and reported the patient to be in a serious condition at the time of transportation.

"The Police Serious Crash Unit is currently examining the scene,'' police said.

As a result of the crash, part of Veronica St - between Great North Rd and Tōtara Avenue has been closed as authorities examine the scene.

UPDATE 10:20AM

A serious crash investigation at this incident will mean Veronica St will be closed most of this morning. Bus services will use Memorial Dr as alternative. Affected routes are 18, 670, 138, 107 & 138. ^TPhttps://t.co/1uqdZUvlTc — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) September 17, 2019

Auckland Transport issued an alert just before 10.30am that the road would be closed for most of the morning.

Bus services will use Memorial Dr as an alternative route. Those services affected are bus 18, 670, 138 and 107.

"Expect delays to traffic and bus services in the area, with diversions in place.''

Police said the road was expected to be re-opened by lunchtime.