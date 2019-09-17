A pet store company has been fined almost $11,000 for the improper care of four animals in its care.

E Z Step Ltd, trading as Petstop, was fined $10,687 yesterday after pleading guilty to four charges under the Animal Welfare Act.

It is the first time SPCA has prosecuted a pet store.

The conviction came after two separate incidents at two of the companies stores in Auckland.

The first investigation of Petstop started in February 2015, when Petstop's own

veterinarian complained to SPCA.

This was concerning a black and white kitten with a ruptured cornea, presented to her for treatment at Petstop's Newmarket store.

The veterinarian recommended that a decision be made promptly by Petstop about the kitten's future.

The options outlined were to treat the eye with appropriate medications, then remove the eyeball if treatment was unsuccessful, or to euthanise the kitten.

The veterinarian had formed the opinion that the kitten was in severe pain, and expected

pain relief to be collected promptly and provided to the kitten - irrespective of the decision made by Petstop regarding the kitten's future.

However, no pain relief was collected, leaving the kitten in severe pain until a decision to euthanise was made three days later.

After euthanising the kitten, the vet notified SPCA.

In relation to this incident, following a guilty plea, Petstop accepted that it ought to have arranged treatment for the kitten more promptly to alleviate its pain.

The second investigation began in April 2015 when an SPCA Inspector attended the

Dominion Rd Petstop in response to a complaint concerning the welfare of two

leopard geckos and a water dragon displayed for sale.

The two leopard geckos were in an enclosure that had no temperature or humidity controls or gauges.

The water dragon was in an enclosure with no heat, UV light source, or temperature or humidity gauges, and there was no substrate on the floor.

The three reptiles and their enclosures were taken into possession by the SPCA Inspector and taken to a veterinarian.

Two exotic species vets confirmed that the enclosures for the two geckos were insufficient for their needs in accordance with good practice and scientific knowledge.

This environment would, over time, have resulted in the geckos suffering physiological stress, a lowering of their immune systems, and consequent exposure to disease.

The SPCA welcomed the conviction, with chief executive Amanda Midgen saying: "When an animal is in the custody of its owner, breeders, or pet stores, these people are

completely responsible for the welfare of that animal.

"Your obligations under the Animal Welfare Act 1999 are the same whether you are an

individual, farm or business. It is unacceptable that a pet store allowed animals to suffer

under their watch."

Midgen added that when people were thinking of adopting an animal, it was "imperative" they were gained from "reputable sources that maintain a high standard of animal welfare".