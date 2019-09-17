Two people were killed and a third is in critical condition in Dunedin Hospital after a two-car crash late this afternoon.

The fatal collision was at the intersection of Huntly Rd and Church Rd, a rural intersection near Outram controlled by stop signs.

The impact of the crash saw both vehicles end up in nearby paddocks.

Police, ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff were all at the crash scene, after being called out just after 5.30pm.

Police confirmed two people had died at the scene.

A St John spokesman said one person was being transferred to Dunedin Hospital.

No other people were believed to have been in the vehicles.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

- Otago Daily Times