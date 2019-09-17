Warren Uata Kiwi has been found guilty of the attempted murder of Karl Andres Nyman.

Kiwi has also been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. He has been convicted and remanded in custody for sentencing on October 18.

The jury returned its verdict today after eight and a half hours of deliberating.

When the trial opened last Wednesday Kiwi denied he attempted to murder Nyman outside his Ōwhata, Rotorua home in the early hours of July 31, 2002, or that he'd conspired with others to murder him.

More to come.