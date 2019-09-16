A man charged with the shooting of an Australian tourist at Raglan will go on trial charged with his murder next year.

However, the 23-year-old kept his name suppression when his case was called in the High Court at Hamilton this morning before Justice Graham Lang.

The appearance of the accused, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of the murder of Sean McKinnon, 33, robbery causing grievous bodily harm to his partner Bianca Buckley, threatening to kill, and driving while disqualified, was also excused as he continues to receive mental health treatment.

In the brief callover, Justice Lang also set a trial date for the man of November 16, 2020.

Advertisement

He remanded the accused in further custody to reappear next month.

McKinnon was shot and killed while he and Buckley freedom camped at Ti Toto Gorge south of Raglan during the early hours of August 16.