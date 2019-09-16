A school is in lockdown as armed police hunt for a person of interest in Tāneatua near Whakatāne.

A police spokeswoman said the armed offenders squad had been helping police in finding a person of interest since about 9.15am on Mckenzie St.

Taneatua School, which is on Mckenzie St, has put lockdown procedure in place, she said.

She said there were no cordons in place.

Taneatua School principal Marama Stewart posted on Facebook saying: "The kids are all safe in our school hall. Toilets, kai, water and activities to keep them busy. Police are looking after us we are fine. Please don't come to school we have them safe and I will update regularly."

The New Zealand Transport Agency issued a tweet saying that due to a police operation, a short section of State Highway 2 through Tāneatua was closed.

The road was closed between Morrison Rd and Station Rd E.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area or allow extra time for a detour.