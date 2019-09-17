Changing attitudes

Well done to feature the dangers here in New Zealand and to the wider world over the changing climate (NZ Herald, September 17). I took particular note of Victoria University Associate Professor Taciano Milfont, who has been tracking attitudes over time, based on an Australasian study. The collective view found conservative white males disproportionately more likely to deny climate change.

Looking at the political landscape of our own country, we see two prominent leaders, conservative in their thinking, wanting to become very powerful in the running of this country. Neither shows much regard for climate change.

Simon Bridges, conservative leader of the Opposition, is taking a back seat while Paula Bennett calls for the head of one of the world's most respected leaders, our own Jacinda Ardern.

And then there's Christopher Luxton, chief executive of Air New Zealand, wanting to purchase new airliners and teasing the North Shore with suggestions of an airport (no sense of awareness it seems, of its contribution to climate change). He too leans to the political right and is about to decide whether a place in the National Party is an opportunity.

Let's hope people read these articles on climate change and know voting seriously at local and national level is something huge they can do for the climate.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.



Climate fault

Given that New Zealand supposedly produces 0.02 per cent of the Earth's climate change problems, what percentages in New Zealand do the following produce - cattle, sheep, other farm animals; air travel by New Zealanders, including International travel; air travel by international visitors; business vehicles, personal vehicles; pets, including the manufacture and distribution of feed for pets; manufacturing; whatever else makes up the 100 per cent total?

Maybe then, as an individual, we can determine where to help rather than making pariahs of certain sectors, insisting they change while we whistle along.

Richard Humphries, Remuera.



Behavioural shift

The term "climate change" really means a change in human behaviour. Supply and demand is the main issue. People want their goods and they want it now. The manufacturers happily oblige by producing more for them. If the masses are serious about reducing waste then they will have to stop buying more goods. Or manufacturers could stop making goods. I suspect neither parties will be eager to modify their behaviour. True climate change means personal and industrial relinquishment.

The great Industrial Revolution has come home to roost!

Mark Lewis-Wilson, Mangonui.

Saudi fuel

Khurais, Shaybah and Abqaiq (NZ Herald, September 16) are three of Saudi Arabia's larger oil fields.

Importantly, the Abqaiq processing plant also handles oil from their largest field and has a high level of automation and will be difficult to bring back on line. It is the jewel in the crown of Saudi Aramco, the world's single largest oil producer.

Effectively, the Houthi Rebels (potentially as proxies for Iran) stopped the country's oil supply and have destroyed Saudi ambitions to monetise part of Aramco's share capital that the Crown Prince considers worth more than US$2 trillion. The Saudi Aramco share float cannot now proceed.

As acts of war goes, it is the equivalent for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, of Japan's attack on Pearl Harbour, but only if they had also taken out Houston.

We now await the reaction of the USA and oil-consuming countries who must now consider whether they want to return to the dark ages or support the Saudis.

Christine Livingstone, Pakuranga.



Unstable supply

The Houthis bombing of Saudi Arabia's largest oil plant will affect the price and supply of oil around the world. This should open our eyes to the risks associated with relying on the extraction of oil from unstable parts of the world that requires huge military budgets to keep the wheels of the world's economy and our transport systems turning.

Moving a large percentage (no, not all) of our light vehicle fleet to electric would allow us to operate on an indigenous renewable fuel whose supply or price will not be affected by international geo-politics.

We have enough renewable electricity generation capacity already consented and waiting to be built to provide the additional electricity volume we need to do this. Our lakes can be used as our giant batteries to buffer the times that the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing.

Additional benefits will be the public health improvements of reduced respiratory disease from less air pollution in our cities and quieter and more peaceful street environments.

As a society we need to look wider than the short-term cost of electric cars, or similar things, and improve the way we consider wider systems analysis.

Russell Baillie, Mt Eden.



Slick move

President Donald Trump has gone from being the orange man to being the oil man with an energy-independent America.

He must have seen the drone strike on the Saudis coming.

Whereas we are unprepared. We are not even allowed to prospect for oil in our own waters.

Pauline Alexander, Waiatarua.



Petrol reserves

I have just heard Megan Woods assure the people of New Zealand that there will be no problem with petrol supply as we hold over one month's supply overseas.

This is too little and of no use at all as it is not here. Instead of holding a strategic reserve of six months as is usual practice in prudent countries, we buy petrol futures.

This insanity is not just the fault of Labour but National too.

It appears that parliament and the MBIE is populated with irresponsible morons.

We are in a very precarious position, as those offshore fuel stocks could be hijacked, figuratively by other players or literally by pirates.

This could be a very good time to renew petroleum exploration.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.



Labour inquiry

So the world's most transparent and inclusive PM has announced (NZ Herald, September 17) the Labour Party's lawyers have completed a piece of work , and who have confronted these issues with pride and inclusivity, which they will hand over to a third-party reviewer who will establish a statement of facts around the party process based on documents to avoid having to engage in multiple processes and enable comment.

Further to all this, she will appoint a victims advocate to establish systems and processes to include proactive work on organisational competence and victim-centred processes.

No... we haven't finished yet... wait for it...

Further to this, she announces that she will confront these issues to establish a clear path forward, hold two conference calls on establishing processes focused on hearing substance.

Without doubt all this will then go to a working group who will consult with the advisory board then to the counselling panel who will then consult with Iwi and report to the action group.

If you could bottle this stuff you could fuel the entire transport industry.

Rod Kane, Henderson.



Decision time

A tough choice this week for Jacinda Ardern.

Either be seen as someone who sides with sexual abusers against their victims.

Or be seen as someone who doesn't know about the accusations a of sexual abuse happening in her own office when everyone else in the country did.

Or be seen as someone who is weak, indecisive and unable to take tough calls.

None of these are desirable traits for a Prime Minister.

Jasmine Archer, Windsor Park.



Great service

There have been so many negative, and sometimes distressing, reports about the health service and hospitals and I thought that my experience would place a different perspective on the matter. Our GP phoned my wife Jane at 7pm one night with the results of her recent blood tests, and she had to go to hospital immediately. We duly arrived at the emergency section of North Shore Hospital and the treatment she received was fantastic. The staff were clearly overworked but they were unfailingly polite and helpful, and when I left the hospital after midnight they were still busy going through all the necessary procedures with her. The vital paper trail that followed her around her various procedures until her discharge some days later was impressively controlled. New Zealanders should be proud of their hospitals and the hardworking and dedicated staff.

Johan Slabbert, Warkworth.



Short & Sweet

On petrol

All petroleum products currently in New Zealand have been invoiced or will be invoiced to reflect current prices. They have nothing to do with what is going on in Saudi Arabia. It therefore follows that any of our oil companies who raise prices at the pump in the next little while would be indulging in the worst kind of price gouging.

John L R Allum, Thames.

On 5G

In the promotion of 5G as the next big thing, the communications industry could firstly make a concerted effort to give us, the forgotten subscribers, 1G.

Lance R Taylor, Wellsford.

On Whenuapai

It is built on top of a peat bog, when medium-weight to heavy-weight aircraft land, it ripples the surface under the aircraft wheels. This would not stand up to commercial operations at all. Leave it for housing at best.

Warren Jennings, Glenfield.

On Opposition

I am prepared to offer a financial reward to anyone who can demonstrate that we actually have an Opposition in our Parliament.

Donald Anderson, Papatoetoe.

On rugby

Why are there so many TVNZ reporters falling over each other in Japan? All we need is one commentator, an assistant and a sideline commentator. It seems like a two-month holiday at the taxpayer's expense for the rest.

Bruce Tubb, Belmont.

Could we please focus on something that is more relevant and important to the nation - the Rugby World Cup and SBW's sore leg. Reg Dempster, Albany.

On oak

The applicant points out that the Association of British Insurers advise that oak trees should be planted at least 30m from buildings, so surely, as the tree was there first then the house is in the wrong place and maybe that should be removed rather than the tree. John Cridge, Taupō.

On Labour

Since when has it been an employer's responsibility to investigate "serious allegations of assault or sexual assault"? David Whyte, Hamilton.