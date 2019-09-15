Police have found a body believed to be a man who went missing while snorkelling off the Gisborne coast.

The 33-year-old had been with two friends when he got into trouble off the Makorori Coast yesterday afternoon.

Police, Coastguard, Land Search and Rescue and a rescue helicopter have been searching for him since he went missing about 1.45pm.

Police said in a statement that the body was found about midnight. It is yet to be formally identified.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.