A young teenager riding his bike in rural North Auckland was sent flying through the air after he was crashed into by a man driving a BMW.

After hitting the teen, the man driving the car slowed down momentarily before speeding away, not checking to see if he was alright.

The aghast mother of the 13-year-old, who received cuts and grazes up and down his body, hopes by raising awareness the driver can be found.

"He could have killed my son. Like, he really could have killed him," concerned Pania Hunia told the Herald.

"Just stop and make sure he's alright - what's more important, your licence than opposed to a life?"

Hunia's son, Masyn, was riding along Old North Rd towards the roundabout at the intersection with State Highway 16 around midday on Friday when he was struck.

Masyn received cuts to his knee and palms. Photo / Supplied

Despite being skyrocketed forward about five metres into gravel, the battered and bruised teenager walked away from the collision.

Masyn, who was riding by himself, said he was fine afterwards but pictures taken by his mother showed the injuries he received.

Both of his wrists and his right knee were cut open, and he had grazes along his right arm and shoulder.

He was unsure who struck him, only noting the man was driving a blue BMW.

A spokeswoman for the police said a report had been filed in relation to the incident and officers would make inquiries.

Hunia hoped whoever was responsible for striking her son would come forward, or someone with information would.

"I think eventually you will get found out. If you're doing these things in a close-knit community, you're going to be found."

Hunia also took to Facebook, pleading for anyone with information to private message her directly.

The post had received more than 200 reactions, about 90 comments and been shared nine times.