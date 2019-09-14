Footage of a violent assault on a teenage girl by a classmate at North Island school has emerged online.

The 20-second video was posted on Facebook by the victim. It showed her head being repeatedly stomped as other teenagers stood by and watched.

During the assault the victim manages to stand, but is forced back down to the concrete and she is punched repeatedly and has her head stomped.

Other students could be seen watching on as the brawl took place, at least one filming, and they only intervened when the instigator started landing blows on the victim's head.

Advertisement

The victim was head-stomped repeatedly while she lay on the ground.

The brutal attack took place recently at a North Island high school. The school has been approached for comment but is yet to respond.

Police said they were aware of the incident and the young person has been referred to Youth Services.

The victim has posted on Facebook about the assault, saying she is considering leaving the school.

"So I was attacked a couple of weeks ago. A lot of people think this was a fight. I didn't agree to a fight which makes it assault," she said.

"If it was a fight I'd be standing, fists up … but as you see I was not. I was in shock, I had one hand that I was using because she was swinging around me …

"She thought I deserved my head kicked in … surely it can't be hard to keep your hands to yourself."

The victim said she was "defenceless" and no one stepped in to help her.

"It must have been real great to watch," she said.

Advertisement

"I tried going back to school and I found it hard. There were lots of comments and probably a lot of jokes were made about me because I 'can't fight' ... eventually I couldn't handle being there anymore.

"I had so much anxiety everywhere I'd turn I would feel that someone I don't know might wanna hurt me for the same reason or no reason at all.

"I tried to pretend nothing happened but it was hard considering I saw girls that watched the attack.

"So thankful for you all that just watched. Bigger thanks to those that cheered her on … just remember you let your friend assault a helpless person.

"I was debating on posting this but I need to be heard by someone."

The victim said she was "disgusted" at how the school was handling the incident.

"This is why I may not return," she said.

"Honestly, I shouldn't be pushed away from school because of this.

"Schools really need to sort out their sh*t … a lot of kids don't go because of the fear that someone might attack them."

DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you are being bullied or you're the victim of violence, there is help available.

If you are in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

If you are a young person and you want to talk:

• Whatsup - a safe place to talk about anything at all www.whatsup.co.nz to chat online or 0800 942 8787

• Youthline - text 234, call 0800 376 633 or chat online youthline.org.nz

Where to go for help or more information around domestic violence:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz