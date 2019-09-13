Auckland motorists beware: Two trucks have broken down on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, each heading in a different direction.

Lane three of four heading southbound is currently blocked, with NZ Transport Agency video capturing long queues of vehicles trapped behind.

Motorists are told to expect delays heading over the bridge and into the city, with the agency asking them to merge with care to pass.

The incident took place around 1.05pm.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, SOUTHBOUND - 1:05PM

Another truck breakdown is blocking lane 3 (of 4) southbound on the Harbour Bridge. Merge with care to pass and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/fFg07bIVyu — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 13, 2019

Around 15-minutes earlier, a truck broke down heading northbound on the Harbour Bridge - also breaking down in lane three of four.

Traffic appears to be more free-flowing than the southbound crash but motorists are still being asked to merge with care and to expect delays.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, NORTHBOUND - 12:50PM

A truck breakdown is blocking lane 3 (of 4) northbound on the Harbour Bridge. Merge with care to pass and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/lAREG0pQvP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 13, 2019

