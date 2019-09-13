Finance Minister Grant Robertson initially agreed with the Treasury that there was no need to put tens of millions of dollars more into stopping boat people from reaching New Zealand, but did a U-turn following pressure from Jacinda Ardern.

Treasury documents, released to the Herald under the Official Information Act, reveal that Robertson removed the initial $11.3 million Budget bid from the draft 2019 Budget package in December last year.

But it was re-inserted after the Prime Minister said it should not only be in there, but should be significantly beefed up.

The immigration team at the Ministry of Business,

