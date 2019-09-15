Nic Toki sees herself walking a tightrope of hope.

On one side, the Department of Conservation's bubbly public face sees apathy among Kiwis about our fast-vanishing nature; on the other is a sense of helplessness that the battle is already lost.

It's a tricky balance to strike for our official threatened species ambassador.

"If we only tell people good news stories, they have no sense of 'something at stake' to grab on to and to rally behind, but equally if I tell them a story so full of the crisis that our biodiversity faces, they may become overwhelmed and disengaged,"

