Emergency vehicles are at the scene of an incident on Albert St in Auckland's CBD.

Police said they were called to Albert St just after 2.30pm. Emergency services are on the scene, a spokeswoman said.

There was no further information available at this stage, she said.

Fire, police and ambulance vehicles were next to the AA building on the corner of Victoria St West and Albert St, a reporter said.

A police car had blocked off the entrances to Albert St from Wellesley St West.