An Iranian migrant is now dreaming of a Christmas reunion with a sister he has not seen for more than a decade after winning his fight with Immigration NZ to get her a visa.

Auckland hairdresser Majid Joshan, 29, has been battling the agency for about a year to get his younger sister Masoumeh Joshan, 23, a visa to visit him.

Twice INZ declined her applications, saying they "did not meet immigration instructions".

Masoumeh Johan has been granted a limited visa to visit her brother Majid Joshan in Auckland. Photo / Supplied.

But in an about turn following further letters Majid wrote to the agency, Masoumeh has been offered a month-long limited visa to visit NZ.

Advertisement

"I am so excited I am lost for words, but now I can start dreaming about being with my sister over the Christmas break," Majid said.

Majid said he had spoken with his sister, who was now doing the necessary to apply for her visa.

Delegated decision maker Steve Cantlon said in the letter dated September 4 that the offer decision was made following careful considerations of Majid's representations.

Evidence that had been earlier supplied to INZ included a letter from Bank Melli Iran stating Masoumeh had an equivalent of nearly $227,000 in her savings account and another from the University of Tehran confirming she was pursuing her masters degree in political sciences.

She is also married to an Iranian-based husband and co-owns a property there.

Earlier, INZ had said it was not satisfied Masoumeh demonstrated strong financial or education commitments to her home country.

Majid, who came to NZ on a student visa and last year obtained residency under the skilled migrant category, said he was glad "common sense prevailed".

"INZ was worried that my sister will overstay, but she has a good life in Iran and has no reason to overstay," Majid said.

Advertisement

"The whole exercise has been a waste of time and money for me, but I am glad the outcome is a happy one.

"I am looking forward to having a happy Christmas."