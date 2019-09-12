Police have arrested a man who is alleged to have fled from Avondale Police station on Tuesday morning.

The man allegedly escaped police custody while he was being transferred between a police car and the station. Police said yesterday they gave chase but could not catch him.

A 28-year-old man was expected to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on several charges including escaping custody and possession of methamphetamine.

Police said they were unable to comment further as the matter was before the courts.

Yesterday the Auckland City District Commander, Superintendent Karyn Malthus, called the escape "disappointing" and said a review would be immediately undertaken.

It would also form part of the national review currently being undertaken of the custody and transport of offenders by police, Malthus said.

Last month, Police Commissioner Mike Bush launched the national review after two high-profile escapes occurred within a week.

At the time he said police managed tens of thousands of prisoner movements every year - most without incident.

"When something does go wrong we need to learn from it and, where appropriate, make changes so that it does not happen again."