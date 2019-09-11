Comment:

The resignation of Labour Party president Nigel Haworth today may have come sooner than expected but the resignation itself was inevitable.

It won't however cauterise the weeping wound for Labour.

The admission by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Newstalk ZB on Tuesday that she was more inclined to believe the young people who have made complaints to the party about sexual assault than her own party officials was incredible.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Haworth probably should have gone right then.

Ardern's comments came on top of her failure on Monday to express confidence in him over the handling of the complaints.

It was

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.