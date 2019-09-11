Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in rural Papakura this evening that has left two people hurt and power lines down.

Police were called about 6.15pm to a report of a crash on Papakura-Clevedon Rd, between Clevedon-Takanini and Creightons Rd.

A spokeswoman said power lines were down and there were initial reports that one person was seriously injured, while another had moderate injuries.

The road is closed with diversions in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

ROAD CLOSED - PAPAKURA-CLEVEDON RD, CLEVEDON - 6:45PM

Due to a serious crash a section of Papakura-Clevedon Rd is NOW CLOSED between Tourist Rd and Clevedon-Takanini Rd. Please use an alternative route this evening. There will be no further updates tonight. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Qy2eQeMw2B — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) September 11, 2019

It comes after a horror day on North Island roads, with one person dying in a fiery crash in Papakura this morning, on the corner of nearby Boundary and Hunua Rds.

This afternoon a person was killed when their car smashed into a fence in Kinleith Forest, between Taupo and Rotorua, about 2.40pm.

Half an hour later another person died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Northland.