Fonterra salaries

On December 8, 2017, I sent an email to the top executives of Federated Farmers expressing my concern at their apparent lack of action regarding the sad financial state of Fonterra.
As the hard-working farmers' elected representatives, I expected more action from them in regard to addressing Fonterra's financial woes and the obscene remuneration package of their chief executive.
It did it not even receive the courtesy of a reply.
That same week, I read Andrew Hoggard, Federated Farmers' national vice-president reported to have said: "I will be keeping an eye on Fonterra's management bl**dy bonuses next year". Well,

Whenuapai flights

Funeral adverts

Taliban talks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Army recruits

Whaikōrero mai

Pacific refs

K Rd cycleway

Left turn

Short & Sweet

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.