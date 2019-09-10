A person has died in a dramatic and fiery crash in the South Auckland suburb of Papakura.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Boundary Rd and Hunua Rd just after 10.30pm.

Police say the car left the road on Hunua Rd.

Senior Sergeant Ian Brenchley says it then crossed the berm and ended up in a construction site.

"It has struck a shipping container, where it's caught fire. Both the car and the shipping container have been engulfed in flames.

An SUV flipped at Dominion Rd about 10pm. Photo / Jon Reeves

"When emergency services arrived at the scene, both the vehicle and the shipping container were fully engulfed in flames."

Images from the scene show a car completely scorched black.

Brenchley said it was another deadly reminder that people need to slow down.

"Like many accidents, speed was almost certainly a factor in the cause of this accident. We ask people to drive to the conditions."

About the same time, an SUV rolled at the intersection of Dominion and Balmoral roads.

Police said no one was trapped in the vehicle. However, the incident blocked off traffic as a result and stopped buses further up the busy Dominion Rd.